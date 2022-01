LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have ended a vehicle barricade situation in the 2600 block of Los Feliz Street following a reported domestic violence-related incident.

Nearby schools were placed on a soft lockdown as a precaution, and lockdowns have since been lifted

A suspect has been taken into custody, according to police.

The intersection of Los Feliz and Carrey remain closed, and the area should be avoided.