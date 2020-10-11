East Las Vegas home damaged in fire; 1 person displaced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters responded to the call of smoke coming from a house in the 200 block of Carlin Avenue, near Stewart and Marion, Sunday morning. Once on the scene, crews found fire on the back side of the one-story home.

Officials say most off the fire was around the patio area, but it did extend into the attic.

Within 15 minutes crews were able to extinguish the flames. Damage was estimated at $5,000 due to the fire.

One person and one pet dog have been displaced due to the fire. Officials say they did not request help in finding a place to stay.

No one was hurt in the fire, and the cause is currently under investigation.