LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A young girl who was hit and killed by an RTC bus while crossing a roadway was remembered by neighbors on Monday.

The crash took place Thursday in the 4700 block of Charleston Boulevard at Lamont Street, near Nellis Boulevard, shortly before 9:40 p.m.

A woman who told 8 News Now she lives in the same complex as the victim’s family organized a vigil at the scene of the crash.

“It’s heartbreaking, I do believe it could’ve been prevented in many ways,” Dahlia Motta told 8 News Now.

A woman who was with the child at the time of the crash was hospitalized.

The crash remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.