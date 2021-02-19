Easing restrictions still not enough for some Las Vegas Strip performers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As COVID-19 numbers in Nevada start to look better, certain shows on the Las Vegas Strip are returning.

But not everyone is able to.

Certain acts at MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment properties have started performing again, and there is no doubt that this is a huge step forward for the Las Vegas entertainment industry, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

But even as capacity restrictions are loosened, it is still not enough for some performers.

David Tatlock is the lead singer of the local musical group, The Soul Juice Band. He says the band’s shows at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay have been canceled for nearly a year because of the coronavirus.

“It’s been a really rough time,” Tatlock said.

Some performers are returning to the Strip because of the loosening of restrictions. The public gathering limit in Nevada was recently increased to 100 people or 35% of fire code capacity, whichever is lower. And in mid-March, that is set to go up to 250 people or 50% of fire code capacity.

But Tatlock says The Soul Juice Band still has to wait until it is economically viable for the venue.

“House of Blues, probably going to be 50 to 75% capacity before we can start doing our twice a month show there,” Tatlock said.

He hopes that happens in April or May.

Experts like Dr. Deepali Kashyap of Galleria Women’s Health say the timeline is hard to predict. Kashyap says the good news is that our COVID-19 infection rates are going down, and more vaccines are being distributed.

“We’re moving in a positive direction, and I think that’s what matters,” Kashyap said. “As more and more people keep getting vaccinated, there is a spread of immunity. And that’s what we’re seeing, and we’ll continue to see.”

Tatlock is hoping that trend continues, so he can get back to doing what he loves most: singing on stage.

“We’re really looking forward to the opportunities to start performing and helping heal people with our music and just be together again,” he said. “I’m really excited for, not just to get to play, but for a lot of the suffering to end for a lot of people in the entertainment community.”