LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An earthquake with an epicenter north of Ridgecrest, California, was felt in downtown Las Vegas Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey gave it a preliminary rating of 5.0. The quake occurred around 1:49 p.m.

Clark County tweeted several of its employees felt the rolling at the government center downtown.

Who felt this latest #earthquake in Las #Vegas? The @USGS is reporting a preliminary magnitude 5.0 with the epicenter north of #Ridgecrest, California. A number of our #ClarkCounty employees felt the rolling sensation here at our Gov't Ctr. in downtown Las #Vegas. pic.twitter.com/cCXUJJzwfT — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 22, 2019

At least seven earthquakes have been recorded in the last hour, in addition to the 5.0.

This is a developing story.