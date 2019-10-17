EARTHQUAKE: Are you prepared?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday is International ShakeOut Day and it’s a reminder for people to be prepared. After all, Nevada is one of the most seismically active states.

Schools, office buildings, and various organizations will practice how to drop, cover, and hold on. It’s a drill that could save your life. According to ShakeOut.org, more than 580,000 Nevadans are taking part in this year’s drill. One misconception is that doorways are a safe place to stand during a quake. Instead, you should take cover under a table.

Nevada experiences tens of thousands of micro-earthquakes every year, but occasionally there are larger quakes. Since 1920, there have been eight quakes registering 6 or higher in magnitude. Most of quakes have occurred in Northern Nevada.

If you’re in a car, pull over to a safe place and stay alert for trees or power lines that might fall. If you’re in bed, experts recommend stay in bed and use the pillow to cover your head and neck.

The website ShakeOut.org also shares resources for those with disabilities or individuals who may need assistance.

Being prepared includes having a plan in advance and a disaster bag.