EARTHQUAKE: Are you prepared?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday is International ShakeOut Day and it’s a reminder for people to be prepared. After all, Nevada is one of the most seismically active states.

This sign was found inside North Las Vegas City Hall.

Schools, office buildings, and various organizations will practice how to drop, cover, and hold on. It’s a drill that could save your life.

During today’s #greatshakeout drill, @cnlv employees and customers safely evacuated our 9-story city hall in 5 minutes flat, beating last year’s time by 40 seconds. They also successfully practiced #drop, #cover and #holdon during the simulated earthquake. Great work! pic.twitter.com/sk6fcqTp9O — North Las Vegas City (@CNLV) October 17, 2019

Government employees and city officials at North Las Vegas City Hall participated in the Great Shake Out earthquake drill at 10:17 a.m., Thursday. With the help of the Emergency Management Team and fire officials, employees and customers safely evacuated the 9-story building in 5 minutes, beating last year’s time of 5 minutes and 40 seconds.

According to ShakeOut.org, more than 580,000 Nevadans took part in this year’s drill. One misconception is that doorways are a safe place to stand during a quake. Instead, you should take cover under a table.

Nevada experiences tens of thousands of micro-earthquakes every year, but occasionally there are larger quakes. Since 1920, there have been eight quakes registering 6 or higher in magnitude. Most of quakes have occurred in Northern Nevada.

If you’re in a car, pull over to a safe place and stay alert for trees or power lines that might fall. If you’re in bed, experts recommend stay in bed and use the pillow to cover your head and neck.

The website ShakeOut.org also shares resources for those with disabilities or individuals who may need assistance.

Being prepared includes having a plan in advance and a disaster bag.