LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Earth Day, we’re reminded of the importance of working to save our planet, but are we doing enough in southern Nevada?

Las Vegas Recycling near Charleston and Eastern has been in operation for 12 years, and a large volume of items goes through the facility every day.

According to the facility and to Republic Services, people still struggle with knowing what to recycle.

Not all plastic is recyclable, and the most recyclable items that need to be properly stowed away are aluminum cans.

Jeremy Walters with Republic Services said that people’s lack of knowledge across the valley is a generational issue, as recycling in southern Nevada is still a fairly new program.

“A big misconception in the Las Vegas valley is that it doesn’t matter if you use your trash or recycle, because we sort through it no matter what and we don’t do that,” Walters said.

As for knowing how to properly recycle, he said, we need to improve.

“If something goes into your trash can, it goes to the landfill. We’ll never rinse out your recycling because we don’t have the capacity to do so,” he continued. “We take in between 800 and 900 tons of recyclables every single day.”

Chris Roman of Las Vegas Recycling said he believes that while we may be behind neighboring states when it comes to recycling, he has seen an improvement over the last decade.

“Yes, you could say that we’re not as advanced in it, but in the whole consciousness of environmental safety, cleanup and recycling, month by month and year by year we make greater strides,” Roman said.

Aluminum cans, glass bottles, jars, and cardboard are all recyclable items, but as for the type of plastic that isn’t okay to recycle, think flexible plastic like grocery bags, bubble wrap, and saran wrap.