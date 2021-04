Related Content Nevada SPCA celebrating Earth Day with Recycle and Rescue event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Earth Day recycling event for electronics is scheduled Thursday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at 2211 S. Rainbow Blvd., just north of Sahara Avenue.

The Junkluggers will collect “anything with a plug” during the event, including small appliances, printers, computers, laptops, VCRs, miscellaneous wire and metal.

Proceeds from the event will go to Faith Lutheran School.