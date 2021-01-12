Early Wednesday closures will shut southbound ramp from US95 to I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The heavily used ramp from southbound U.S. Highway 95 to southbound Interstate 15 will close early Wednesday morning from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. for repairs to a damaged crash barrier, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The Spaghetti Bowl closure will also affect access points further west on U.S. 95, shutting down the collector-distributor road starting at Decatur Boulevard and closing the Valley View Boulevard onramp.

While exits on southbound U.S. 95 to Rancho Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard will be closed, the Decatur and Valley View exits will remain open.

Through traffic on southbound U.S. 95 will be unaffected. The HOV flyover will also remain open for high-occupancy vehicles heading to southbound I-15.

NDOT advises motorists to use caution while traveling through the work zone and to take alternate routes if possible.

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.