LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Early voting is still underway across Southern Nevada as election day draws near, and Nevadans are not holding back to cast their vote.

8 News Now caught up with Nevada democratic congresswoman Dina Titus as she cast her in-person ballot on Friday.

“We have these great poll workers, many have been harassed around the country. They are very brave to be here on the front lines,” she said.

Titus is up for re-election against Republican Army veteran and business owner Mark Robertson. She also spoke out about the overnight attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband’s attack in San Francisco.

“It’s very scary, they have advised all of us to get added security around our homes. I don’t live in a gated community, I’m wide open. I haven’t felt threatened but it’s a wake-up call,” she added.

Nearly 20,000 voters cast their ballots in Clark County on the first weekend of early voting in the 2022 general election.

“Everyone has an opinion about whoever is running for whatever. To me, you can voice your opinion if you don’t vote,” Tara Long a voter told 8 News Now.

“I don’t vote for the party but I vote for the person who fits my needs and is best for America and the state I’m living in,” Wendy Jones a voter told 8 News Now.



