LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Early voting in Clark County begins on Saturday, Oct. 22, and will last until Friday, Nov. 4.

All early voting sites also double as mail ballot drop-off locations, during the scheduled times and dates.

Unforeseen events or circumstances may cause changes to early voting locations or hours of operation. For updates, check www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote or call (702) 455-VOTE (8683).