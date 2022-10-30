LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County is in its second week of early voting, with roughly 98,000 people showing up to the polls to vote.

Early voting, thus far, has been a smooth and enjoyable process, with some voting sites offering food trucks and music.

Joe Gloria with the Registrar of Voters for Clark County said this election season has been smooth so far. And with the help of law enforcement, county officials feel as if they have the resources to help them maintain a safe and calm environment for voters.

“We’ve always had a great relationship with law enforcement,” said Gloria. “Being under the microscope literally because we were one of the states that were going to make the call for the presidential election. We had protestors here and a large number of people here to observe, we learned from that experience.”

Some local voters have been fearful as a result of violence and political unrest seen around the country. “I don’t feel good about that,” said George Allen, who showed up to vote early in Clark County. “It’s been a long time and I am 70 years old, I thought things would progress up to this point but we are going backwards so we have to do something about that.”

However, Allen is pleased that nothing of that sort has happened in Clark County during early voting.