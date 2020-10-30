Early voting Day 13: Turnout growing as final day for in-person early voting arrives

A sign pointing people in the direction to early vote sits outside the Downtown Summerlin site.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Turnout numbers for early voting in Clark County have been growing all week, and today is the last day to cast in-person early ballots for the General Election.

A total of 342,515 in-person votes have been cast in the county — 29,572 on Thursday, according to the Clark County Election Department.

That daily total is about 1,500 more than Wednesday, when 27,994 ballots were cast.

Numbers from the Nevada Secretary of State’s office, last updated Thursday afternoon, show that more than half of the county’s active voters have already voted. That’s 653,087 votes cast, with 313,042 people voting in person and 340,045 casting mail-in ballots.

Early-voting sites will remain open through Friday, Oct. 30. You can also mail in your ballots or vote on Election Day on Nov. 3.

Daily Turnout: Week 1 10/17 10/18 10/19 10/20 10/21 10/22 10/23 TOTAL Daily Totals 27,217 23,135 29,561 30,394 30,194 28,127 26,034 194,662 To see the full statistics on Clark County Early Voting Turnout, click HERE

Daily Turnout: Week 2 10/24 10/25 10/26 10/27 10/28 10/29 10/30 TOTAL Daily Totals 21,825 17,460 25,038 25,964 27,994 29,572 TBD TBD To see the full statistics on Clark County Early Voting Turnout, click HERE

The first day of early voting this year saw a turnout of 27,217 people. For comparison, in 2016, the first day of early voting had 39,309.

Voters at Centennial Center in the northwest valley have cast 24,405 ballots — tops in the valley. Galleria at Sunset has seen 20,208 ballots cast, and Downtown Summerlin rounds out the top three sites in the valley with 20,182 early votes cast in-person.

Here are the top 3 from 2016:

Galleria at Sunset: 46,728 Centennial Center: 32,167 Meadows Mall: 26,760

According to Clark County, 48 locations will be open at various times through Oct. 30. This link will show you all the early voting sites. For a complete list of mail drop-off locations click here.

You can find a map with wait times on the county’s election website.