Early Voting Day 12: Clark County voters have cast nearly 313K in-person ballots

Voters wait in a line at Desert Breeze Community Center to cast their ballot on the first day of early voting.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County voters eclipsed Tuesday’s mark by more than 2,000 votes, casting 27,994 ballots — the largest turnout for the second week of early voting. Just two days remain to cast early votes in-person for the General Election.

That number brings the 12-day total of residents who voted in person to 312,943, according to the Clark County Election Department.

Early-voting sites will remain open through Friday, Oct. 30. You can also mail in your ballots or vote on election day on Nov. 3.

Daily Turnout: Week 1 10/17 10/18 10/19 10/20 10/21 10/22 10/23 TOTAL Daily Totals 27,217 23,135 29,561 30,394 30,194 28,127 26,034 194,662 To see the full statistics on Clark County Early Voting Turnout, click HERE

Daily Turnout: Week 2 10/24 10/25 10/26 10/27 10/28 10/29 10/30 TOTAL Daily Totals 21,825 17,460 25,038 25,964 27,994 TBD TBD TBD To see the full statistics on Clark County Early Voting Turnout, click HERE

The first day of early voting this year saw a turnout of 27,217 people. For comparison, in 2016, the first day of early voting had 39,309.

Voters at Centennial Center in the northwest valley have cast 22,298 ballots — tops in the valley. Downtown Summerlin has seen 18,589 ballots cast, and Galleria at Sunset rounds out the top three sites in the valley with 18,512 early votes cast in-person.

Here are the top 3 from 2016:

Galleria at Sunset: 46,728 Centennial Center: 32,167 Meadows Mall: 26,760

According to Clark County, 48 locations will be open at various times through Oct. 30. This link will show you all the early voting sites. For a complete list of mail drop-off locations click here.

You can find a map with wait times on the county’s election website.