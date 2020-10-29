Early Voting Day 12: Clark County voters have cast nearly 313K in-person ballots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County voters eclipsed Tuesday’s mark by more than 2,000 votes, casting 27,994 ballots — the largest turnout for the second week of early voting. Just two days remain to cast early votes in-person for the General Election.
That number brings the 12-day total of residents who voted in person to 312,943, according to the Clark County Election Department.
Early-voting sites will remain open through Friday, Oct. 30. You can also mail in your ballots or vote on election day on Nov. 3.
|Daily Turnout: Week 1
|10/17
|10/18
|10/19
|10/20
|10/21
|10/22
|10/23
|TOTAL
|Daily Totals
|27,217
|23,135
|29,561
|30,394
|30,194
|28,127
|26,034
|194,662
|Daily Turnout: Week 2
|10/24
|10/25
|10/26
|10/27
|10/28
|10/29
|10/30
|TOTAL
|Daily Totals
|21,825
|17,460
|25,038
|25,964
|27,994
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
The first day of early voting this year saw a turnout of 27,217 people. For comparison, in 2016, the first day of early voting had 39,309.
Voters at Centennial Center in the northwest valley have cast 22,298 ballots — tops in the valley. Downtown Summerlin has seen 18,589 ballots cast, and Galleria at Sunset rounds out the top three sites in the valley with 18,512 early votes cast in-person.
Here are the top 3 from 2016:
- Galleria at Sunset: 46,728
- Centennial Center: 32,167
- Meadows Mall: 26,760
According to Clark County, 48 locations will be open at various times through Oct. 30. This link will show you all the early voting sites. For a complete list of mail drop-off locations click here.
You can find a map with wait times on the county’s election website.