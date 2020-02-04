Early voting dates and sites for Clark County caucus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Registered voters who want to part in the early voting for the Nevada Democratic caucus can do so from Feb. 15 – Feb. 18 at numerous locations around the county. This is the first time the Nevada Democratic Party is offering this.

The early voting is designed for those voters who can’t or don’t want to participate in an actual neighborhood caucus. Those will take place on Feb. 22.

To take part in the voting, you must be a registered voter and vote in your designated precinct.

Unlike attending a caucus, early voting will be much faster. Those who early vote will be asked to select three to five top candidates.