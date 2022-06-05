LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Primary elections are quickly approaching in Nevada, but this weekend locals across the valley took advantage of early voting.

The Centennial Center Boulevard voting site opens at 9 a.m and will be open until Friday, June 10.

The turnout on Sunday has been steady, with people not letting the heat keep them from coming out and casting their vote.



Other long-term sites include Desert Breeze Park and the Boulevard Mall.

North Las Vegas residents are able to submit their ballots for city mayor, city council wards one and three, and municipal court judge departments one and two.

For Henderson residents, early voting started May 31 at Henderson City Hall. Access will be available through Thursday, June 9th. from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.