Early voting caucus sites open President’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are limited early voting caucus sites open Monday due to President’s Day holiday

Here’s a list:

Sun City Anthem Community Center , 2450 Hampton Rd., Henderson 89052 (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

, 2450 Hampton Rd., Henderson 89052 Culinary Workers Union Local 226 Building C , 1630 S. Commerce St., Las Vegas 89102 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

, 1630 S. Commerce St., Las Vegas 89102 IBEW Local 357 , 808 N. Lamb Blvd., Las Vegas 89110 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

, 808 N. Lamb Blvd., Las Vegas 89110 AFL-CIO State Federal Building , 1891 Whitney MEsa Dr., Henderson 89014 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

, 1891 Whitney MEsa Dr., Henderson 89014 UAW Local 3555 , 4310 Cameron St. #11, Las Vegas 89103 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

, 4310 Cameron St. #11, Las Vegas 89103 Heat & Frost Local 135 , 4316 E. Alexander Rd., Las Vegas 89115 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

, 4316 E. Alexander Rd., Las Vegas 89115 SMART Local 88 , 2560 Marco St., Las Vegas 89115 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

, 2560 Marco St., Las Vegas 89115 Nevada State Education Association , 3511 E. Harmon Ave. #C, Las Vegas 89121 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

, 3511 E. Harmon Ave. #C, Las Vegas 89121 Steelworkers Local 4856, 47 S. Water St., Henderson 89015 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Employees of the Paris, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay can vote from (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.) at their work sites.

You can find more information on early voting at this site.