Early voting caucus sites open President’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are limited early voting caucus sites open Monday due to President’s Day holiday
Here’s a list:
- Sun City Anthem Community Center, 2450 Hampton Rd., Henderson 89052 (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Culinary Workers Union Local 226 Building C, 1630 S. Commerce St., Las Vegas 89102 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- IBEW Local 357, 808 N. Lamb Blvd., Las Vegas 89110 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- AFL-CIO State Federal Building, 1891 Whitney MEsa Dr., Henderson 89014 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- UAW Local 3555, 4310 Cameron St. #11, Las Vegas 89103 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Heat & Frost Local 135, 4316 E. Alexander Rd., Las Vegas 89115 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- SMART Local 88, 2560 Marco St., Las Vegas 89115 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Nevada State Education Association, 3511 E. Harmon Ave. #C, Las Vegas 89121 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Steelworkers Local 4856, 47 S. Water St., Henderson 89015 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
Employees of the Paris, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay can vote from (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.) at their work sites.
You can find more information on early voting at this site.