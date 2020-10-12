Early voting begins this week, what you need to know

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over the weekend, thousands of people across Southern Nevada received their ballots for next month’s general election.

Every registered voter in Nevada will get a mail-in ballot this year. They are currently being mailed out and most people should have them by Friday, Oct. 16.

Depending on where you live, the ballot is quite lengthy and you have to be careful to follow all of the instructions.

Be sure to mark your votes

Removed the voter receipt

Place the ballot in the secrecy sleeve and put it in the return envelope

Remember to sign the back

Must be postmarked or taken to a ballot drop-off site by election day, Nov. 3.

To watch a video showing how to fill out and send in your mail ballot, click HERE.

If you want to vote in person, early voting starts Saturday, Oct. 17 and runs through Oct. 30. There will be around 100 in-person voting sites on election and they are expected to be very busy.

You can only vote once, so if you plan to vote in-person, you must bring your mail-in ballot with you otherwise you will be asked to sign a document swearing that you are only casting one ballot.

If your ballot doesn’t show up in the mail or if you have other questions, you can contact the election department at (702) 455-VOTE.