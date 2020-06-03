Early voting at 17% as June 9 primary election nears in Nevada

A bowl of stickers for those taking advantage of early voting, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio. Elections officials in the four states, Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, holding presidential primaries next week say they have no plans to postpone voting amid widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, they are taking extraordinary steps to ensure that voters can cast ballots and polling places are clean. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Early voting in Nevada’s June 9 primary election has brought 276,456 votes as of Tuesday, according to Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

Overall, voter participation is at about 17%. The 2018 primary brought votes from 23% of registered voters. Primaries in 2006 and 2010 drew 30% participation.

A total of 1,829,050 ballots were mailed to Nevada voters this year. While almost all of the early voting has been by mail, 636 people have voted in person.

Nearly a quarter million ballots — about 14 percent — were returned by the US Post Office as undeliverable.

Early ballots have been divided evenly by party, with 43 percent from registered Democrats and 41 percent from registered Republicans. Another 16 percent have been from independents or people registered to other parties.

“We continue to see an increase in the number of mail-in ballots returned to our county election offices,” said Wayne Thorley, deputy secretary of state for elections. “We encourage all Nevadans to return their mail ballots to ensure that their vote is counted. In order to be counted, ballots must be postmarked on or before June 9 or dropped off in person by 7:00 pm on June 9.”

The Secretary of State’s office reports that just over 2% of the 276,456 ballots cast so far — 6,136 ballots — require a signature cure. A signature cure is required when the voter either forgets to sign the ballot return envelope or the voter’s signature on the ballot return envelope does not match the signature on file for the voter at the county election office. Voted ballots requiring a signature cure represent just over 2 percent of all the mail ballot returned to date.

Nevada’s primary election has three options to cast a vote: mail-in, designated drop-off location, or by personal appearance at limited polling locations in each county.

Key dates

Now until June 4 – Those registering to vote online or update existing registration online at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov are eligible to vote in the 2020 primary election but must vote by personal appearance at a polling location.

June 4 – Last day to register to vote or update existing registration information online at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov and be eligible to participate in the 2020 primary election. After this date, voter registration will only be available in person on June 5 and June 9 at any county polling location.

June 9 – PRIMARY ELECTION DAY – Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by

June 9, 2020. Ballots returned in person at a drop-off location must be received by 7:00 p.m. on June 9, 2020. Also, on this day, there will be limited voting by personal appearance available for those who are not able to vote a mail ballot.

For more information on the 2020 Nevada primary election, please visit www.MailItInNevada.com or follow the Nevada Secretary of State on Facebook or Twitter.