LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Early returns show MountainView Hospital welcoming Las Vegas valley’s first baby for 2023.

A girl, 6 pounds, 12 ounces and 18 1/2 inches long, born to Brandi Taylor at 12:43 a.m., appears to be the first valley birth for the New Year. Mom has yet to name the baby, according to hospital spokesman Antonio Castelan.

Valley Health System said Shilo, a girl born at 12:51 a.m. at Henderson Hospital, was the first birth at its hospitals. The girl’s name was the only information the family chose to release, according to an email from Valley Health.

Valley Health System said other babies were born at its hospitals at 2:02 a.m., 2:35 a.m. and 3:44 a.m.

Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center, also in an email, says baby Gianna Ferrer Caso, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, was born at 1:55 a.m. The hospital shared a photograph that included her mother, Jacqueline.