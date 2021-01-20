Early reaction: Nevada Democrats comment on Biden’s inauguration, future

President Joe Biden is congratulated by first lady Jill Biden, his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden after being sworn-in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first reactions from Nevadans to President Joe Biden’s inauguration included messages from prominent Democrats.

U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., posted a photo on Twitter and sent a statement to media:

A new day is dawning in America. Time to #BuildBackBetter. pic.twitter.com/Vf3vF6ibwZ — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) January 20, 2021

“With today’s inauguration, a new day is dawning in America. President Biden and Vice President Harris will bring experienced, steady, and compassionate leadership to the White House, and ensure that our brightest days are ahead.



Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration marks a turning point in American history. For the first time, millions of girls will grow up knowing that someone like them can serve at the highest levels of our nation’s leadership. As a Black woman and the daughter of immigrants, Kamala Harris represents the dreams of all those who fought and bled for justice, equality, and representation. I know that she and President Biden will continue to be champions for all Americans in the White House. Now is the time to restore the soul of our nation and rebuild. I look forward to working closely with the Biden-Harris administration to crush the coronavirus, get our economy back on track, and restore public faith in our democracy and institutions.” U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak posted on Twitter, putting attention on working with the Biden Administration on vaccinations.

I look forward to working with your administration in ensuring vaccinations for all Nevadans, strengthening our State's economy, and bringing unity to our country. Congratulations & now,

let's get back to work for a better tomorrow! — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 20, 2021

Yvanna Cancela, who left her position as a state senator to take a position in Biden’s administration, added:

Following now and you should, too. https://t.co/3OqVtZv4Ng — Yvanna D. Cancela (@YvannaCancela) January 20, 2021

Good vibes only today! #Inauguration2021 is special and worth celebrating. Me? I’m following @BidenInaugural and taking time to thank organizers and volunteers who made this moment possible. ♥️ — Yvanna D. Cancela (@YvannaCancela) January 20, 2021

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., offered congratulations:

Today marks an important step forward for our country. I congratulate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their historic inauguration and I look forward to working alongside their Administration to pass legislation that improves the lives of all Nevadans. I know President Biden, Vice President Harris, and the entire Administration hold a deep respect for our nation and the American people. Together, I hope we can work to pass a comprehensive COVID-19 relief plan that supports our workers, small businesses, and state and local governments, as well as enact a proper vaccination strategy, and ensure access to quality, affordable health care. While we may face many daunting challenges, I am confident that this President will approach each problem with a clear-eyed resolve and a leadership worthy of the office he holds. U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., tweeted her congratulations:

Today we can begin the process of healing our country and rebuilding it better than before. Congratulations President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris. Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/oFIefOgUog — Dina Titus (@dinatitus) January 20, 2021

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was in Washington for the ceremony with her husband, Paul, a former secret service agent: