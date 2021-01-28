Early morning house fire displaces 3 residents in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas firefighters put out a house fire early Thursday morning near Cheyenne Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard in the northwest valley.

Two adults and a child were displaced by the fire in the 3400 block of Winterhaven Street, according to a Las Vegas Fire & Rescue news release. The American Red Cross is assisting.

No one was injured in the fire.

UPDATE: 2 people displaced, 1 adult & 1 child, @RedCrossNevada notified, some units being released from scene, fire investigators enroute to determine cause, no injuries. #PIO1NEWS https://t.co/2WsL3XMF6Q — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 28, 2021

Firefighters responded to a 3:35 a.m. call and found the garage on fire at a one-story woodframe house.

The fire was put out in six minutes, and contained to the garage before it could spread to the rest of the house.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Damage is estimated at $20,000.