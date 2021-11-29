PHOTOS: Early morning fire damages stores in strip mall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A two-alarm fire caused major damage to a strip mall at Paradise and Flamingo roads.

More than 50 Clark County firefighters responded to the fire which was reported just after 1 a.m. Monday.

There are at least eight businesses in the mall and it’s believed the fire may have started in a dry cleaning business. At least five of the businesses were damaged but firefighters were able to save the rest.

“When we arrived on scene we had fire showing from attic space, the roof over the cleaners area of the structure. The fire quickly ran the attic space. These strip malls are a little difficult for extinguishment cause we have lots of void spaces up in the attic which allows the fire to travel so firefighters had a difficult time getting water on the fire up in the attic space,” said CCFD Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone.

He said the fire burned for some time before it was reported due to the overnight hours.

No injuries were reported.