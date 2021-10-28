Fire at low-income Las Vegas apartment complex forces seniors to evacuate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters are on the scene of an early morning apartment fire at Eastern and Washington avenues. Residents were evacuated around 3 a.m. from Arthur McCants Manor which offers affordable housing to seniors.

There is no word on injuries but firefighters did help residents get out of the building. Velma Prescott, who has impaired vision and had recent surgery, said she couldn’t have escaped her apartment if it wasn’t for the five firefighters who rescued her.

The southbound lanes of Eastern are closed to traffic due to the fire. Several units from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

The fire is currently out but the three-story building shows extensive damage to at least two apartments.

#Update on the #ArthurMccantsManor #Fire. The Manor is Affordable Senior Housing & several seniors have been displaced. There’s a @RTCSNV Bus for them to rest while @LasVegasFD mop up the fire. Stay tuned to @8NewsNow & @hectormejianews for the latest. #8NN pic.twitter.com/4MSDsiGbfw — Chad Graves (@ChadGravesMedia) October 28, 2021

The residents who were evacuated have been given blankets and put on an RTC bus so they can keep warm.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.