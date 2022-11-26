I-15 in California, near Yates Well Road, on Saturday just after noon. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers leaving Las Vegas for California early on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend are finding mostly congestion on Interstate-15.

A quick check Saturday of the online cameras provided by the Nevada and California departments of transportation shows traffic backed up from about Jean on southbound I-15 to Primm and just into California.

The Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission tweeted at about 1:30 p.m. that the delay from Jean to the California border was about 11 miles and described traffic as heavy.

The live Caltrans traffic camera on I-15, just outside Nevada and about a half-mile from Yates Well Road, in California, showed traffic clearing and vehicles moving briskly in both the south and north lanes.

Online resources indicated traffic started to get heavy on the nearly 13-mile stretch of southbound I-15 between Jean and Primm before noon Saturday.

NDOT cameras on I-11 leading south to U.S. 93 and into Arizona were not operative, and neither were cameras leading north on I-15 toward Mesquite and the Utah border.