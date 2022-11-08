LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Reports of worsening weather conditions, dropping temperatures, and potentially dangerous road conditions have caused all State executive branch offices to close early.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Nevada State Police reported the worsening weather conditions on Tuesday.

Due to these conditions, all State executive branch offices closed at 3:30 p.m. in Carson City, Washoe County, Storey County, Lyon County, and Douglas County.

This order does not apply to essential public safety or corrections personnel. It also does not apply to employees whose job duties involve administering elections, elections security, or support.