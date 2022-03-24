LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Eagles will be returning to the MGM Grand Garden Arena Saturday, May 28 for an encore performance of the band’s three sold out 2019 concerts as part of their Hotel California tour.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on April 1 at 10 a.m., and presales will begin March 31 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through this link.

VIP packages including premium seats and exclusive merchandise will also be available for purchase.

The concert will feature the “Hotel California” album performed from start to finish, as well as a set of the band’s greatest hits, and will be the last date of the tour for 2022.