LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — EA SPORTS has announced a release date for its new F1 23 driving simulation game that will include the new Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit.

The release date for the full game is set for Friday, June 16. EA SPORTS says the game “will include multiple new features, as well as providing players with their first opportunity to virtually race at the Las Vegas circuit ahead of the inaugural FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023 in November.”

EA SPORTS also released a trailer for the game. The trailer does include a glimpse of the Las Vegas circuit, but only for two seconds. The video shows the Las Vegas Strip from a flying vantage point heading north from around Harmon Ave — the location of turn 14.

The quick video shows the balloon at Paris Las Vegas with just the word “Vegas” glowing. The main Bellagio sign at the entrance can also be seen, but in the game, designers have written “Hotel Nevada” on the sign. This was actually the name of the first hotel in Las Vegas which opened in 1906 — the same building that is now part of the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino at the corner of Fremont and Main.

One other change to the Las Vegas Strip is that Caesars Palace is no more. In the clip Caesars Palace now has the name “Plaza Hotel.” The Plaza Hotel and Casino is actually across the street from the Golden Gate.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix race is scheduled to take place Nov. 18 beginning at around 10 p.m. local time.