Dust, wind advisories issued for Monday, wind gust recorded at 84 mph in Spring Mountains

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday will be a sunny but windy day. There are wind and dust advisories in effect for the Las Vegas valley.

The most powerful wind gusts were in the mountains overnight. Angel Peak which is at 8,800 feet in the Spring Mountains had a recorded gust of 84 mph at 7 a.m. Kyle Canyon had wind gusts from 45 to 50 mph into the early morning hours. Valley residents can expect gusts between 30 to 40 mph throughout Monday. The wind advisory will expire for the higher elevations at 11 a.m. and the lower elevations at 5 p.m.

Happy Monday! We issued a #VegasAirQuality dust advisory today, due to high winds. As a result, AQ will be in the MODERATE range for ozone and particulates. Go to our Forecast page for more: https://t.co/8oDoliOQVp. pic.twitter.com/uTsQP1wROc — Environment & Sustainability (@SustainClarkCty) October 18, 2021

The winds are stirring up a lot of dust which has resulted in the county issuing a dust advisory. Health officials say the airborne dust can aggravate respiratory diseases and people with heart or lung diseases might want to stay indoors.