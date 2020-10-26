UPDATE: US95 reopens after dust storm caused shutdown near Searchlight

UPDATE: US Highway 95 has reopened following a Monday morning shutdown caused by blowing dust:
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — US Highway 95 is closed in both directions between Searchlight and the turnoff to Nelson due to low visibility caused by dust storms.
The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted Monday morning that roads will reopen when conditions improve, but gave no estimate of when that might happen.
The closures are at mile 52, just north of Searchlight, and State Route 165, which is the turnoff to Nelson.