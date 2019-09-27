Dust advisory issued for Saturday

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Ahead of a wind advisory issued for Saturday, September 28, Clark County’s Department of Air Quality is also issuing a dust advisory for Saturday afternoon and evening. They are warning residents of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust due to high winds.

Officials warn people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may be better off inside throughout the day. Also, be careful around construction sites.

Officials have suggestions for how you can stay safe this weekend: