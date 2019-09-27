Dust advisory issued for Saturday

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Ahead of a wind advisory issued for Saturday, September 28, Clark County’s Department of Air Quality is also issuing a dust advisory for Saturday afternoon and evening. They are warning residents of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust due to high winds.
Officials warn people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may be better off inside throughout the day. Also, be careful around construction sites.
Officials have suggestions for how you can stay safe this weekend:
- Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.
- Keep windows and doors closed.
- Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.
- Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.
- To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.
- Don’t take short cuts across vacant lots.
- Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.
- Call Air Quality’s dust complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST (3878) to report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities.