LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A dust advisory has been issued for Saturday, March 5, as high winds are forecast this weekend.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability advises residents to be aware of the conditions and avoid exposure to airborne dust, which can aggravate respiratory diseases. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should stay indoors when possible. Risks are elevated during physical activity, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air pollution.

The EPA’s Air Quality Index translates air quality data into colors to help people understand when they may experience health effects from air pollution. An AQI of 101 or more is considered a level that may be unhealthy for sensitive groups of people.

Tips to limit exposure to dust include: