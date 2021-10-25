Dust advisory issued for Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust advisory for Monday, Oct. 25 to advise residents and local construction sites of the possibility of elevated levels of dust due to the high wind forecast.

The agency says winds from the southwest will increase throughout the day, with afternoon wind speeds reaching 30 mph, including 40 mph gusts, potentially causing blowing dust.

Happy Monday! You already know about the #VegasAirQuality dust advisory today. We’re anticipating MODERATE AQ for particulate matter, thanks to blowing dust. Go to our Forecast page for more: https://t.co/8oDolj6rMX. pic.twitter.com/3xNIzYOqt8 — Environment & Sustainability (@SustainClarkCty) October 25, 2021

Airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter or PM, which aggravates respiratory diseases, according to the agency.

In windy conditions, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

They advise consulting your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air pollution.

Tips to limit exposure to dust include:

Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when the dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the number of particulates you are likely to inhale.

Keep windows and doors closed

Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates

Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty

To keep the dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads

Don’t take shortcuts across vacant lots.

Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

The agency has a dust complaint hotline to report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots, or facilities. Call 702-385-3878 if you notice this in your area.

Stay up to date on air pollution through a network of monitoring sites throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Data is collected from these sites and reported on the monitoring website: AirQuality.ClarkCountyNV.gov.