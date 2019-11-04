“Dusk to Dawn” campaign hopes to bring pedestrian safety to light

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A brand-new campaign called “Dusk to Dawn” is hoping to stop deadly pedestrian crashes on valley roads. Safety advocates and local police hope a simple sketch will do the trick.

Experts tell us that in 2018, Flamingo Road was the deadliest street in the valley for pedestrians. That’s why you’ll see chalk outlines up and down the road and all across Las Vegas. There are about 90 chalk outlines, marking pedestrian deaths from January 2018 through June 2019.

People we spoke with say they’re fed up and want our streets to be safer.

“I think it’s always an issue,” said Cynthia Barrenuchea. “I see a lot of people run out into traffic, especially when it’s dark, and sometimes you can’t see them until the last minute.”

Now that it’s darker outside earlier, thanks to Daylight Savings Time, these markings are meant to send a message, through the Dusk to Dawn campaign. The idea came from Erin Breen, director of UNLV’s Vulnerable Road User’s Project.

“About 80 percent of our pedestrian fatalities happen when it’s dark,” said Breen. “Drivers don’t understand that your headlights really don’t give you enough warning to see someone and actually stop.”

Advocates are passing out reflective bands and flashing lights, to help increase visibility at night, and starting Monday signs will be placed all around town.

“You’re going to see these on bus shelters, on LED billboards,” Breen said.

Advocates also want to remind everyone that with the holidays coming up, we’ll likely see an increase in impaired driving. So, you should take extra precautions.