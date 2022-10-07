LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction crews building one of the Las Vegas valley’s newest resorts hit a big milestone on Friday.

The final beam of the 15-story building was put in place at Durango Station in the southwest valley.

Upon completion, the $750 million project will be set on 71 acres at Durango Drive and the 215 Southern Beltway.

Durango Station topping off on Oct. 7 2022 (KLAS)

The project is now one step closer to completion and many including Scott Kreeger the president of Red Rock Resorts are very excited about the future.

“It’s incredibly exciting to watch the progress of the development, to celebrate the successful topping off of the project,” Kreeger said.

The resort will have 100,000 square feet of casino, convention, and entertainment space and plenty of restaurants, as well as a pool and a sportsbook.

Once complete the southwest valley resort is expected to bring more than 1,200 jobs to the Las Vegas economy.

The building is expected to open at the end of 2023.