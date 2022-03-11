LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A monumental day for station casinos- a plan that has been in the works for many years is finally becoming reality.

David Wiser moved to the southwest area more than 8 years ago hoping Durango

Casino would be built.

“One of the things that enticed us to this area is the possibility of a casino being built on the 215 and Durango and here we are,” he said. “The closest place for us is Red Rock but that’s a little bit of a trip so we are really excited.”

Scott Kreeger is the president of Station Casinos says it will be the next best thing since Red Rock for this area.

“What we want to do is take the best at what we did at Red Rock and contemporize it for today and create something that is very social and open very desert motif,” he added.

The new location will have 100,000 square feet of casino, convention and entertainment space, and plenty of restaurants, as well as a pool and sportsbook.

People living nearby say they felt very content with what they already had but the new addition will be well received.

“I think it’s really exciting the more life there is the better you just couldn’t want for more,” said Rebecca Wahlrab who lives nearby.

Ellen Wynn another resident living nearby agrees with Wahlrab.

“I think it’s a huge opportunity for jobs and for people that want to have fun,” Wynn added. “The only thing missing was the casino.”



The property will create more than 1,000 jobs and is expected to open before the end of the next year.