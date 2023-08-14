LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley’s newest resort plans to hire for 1,200 positions in preparation for its opening on Nov. 20, 2023.

Durango Casino & Resort, owned by Station Casinos, is located in the southwest valley and will feature 200 rooms, convention and meeting spaces, a pool with cabanas, outdoor social areas, and free parking. The property doesn’t plan to hold any in-person hiring events instead applicants are encouraged to apply online.

Signs encourage people to apply for a job at Durango Casino & Resort. (Credit: Station Casinos)

The 1,200 positions are in all departments and include the following roles: table games dealers, slot attendants, public area porters, housekeeping, security and both food and beverage front of the house and back of house.

If interested in applying, you can click here for English and click here for Spanish to begin the application process. Some of the restaurants will begin hiring in the coming weeks.

Durango does have an employment center located at 7455 Arroyo Crossing.