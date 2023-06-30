LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas skyline has a newly-lit addition as the Durango logo was activated for the first time Thursday night ahead of the resort’s public opening.

The 18-foot-tall-by-42-foot-wide backlit agave logo joins the 42-foot-wide DURANGO letters at the top of the tower set to open to the public in late 2023. Durango Casino & Resort is located near I-215 and Durango Drive. Construction began in March 2022 after Station Casinos received approval from the Clark County Commission for the new resort.

The resort will boast a 200-room hotel and is planned to include 40 electric vehicle charging stations and 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space. 83,000 square feet of gaming space and will feature slots and table games are said to be part of the construction. In addition, there will be a variety of high-limit slot and table games, as well as a race and sports book available.

Dining at the resort will include an “Eat Your Heart Out Food Hall” which will feature offerings like Irv’s Burgers, Prince Street Pizza, Philadelphia’s Fiorella by Marc Vetri, Ai Pono Café, Shang Artisan Noodle, Vesta Coffee, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, and Yu Or Mi Sushi, according to a release from Station Casinos.