Durango High School students receive convertible high heels for career prep program

LAS VEGAS – Pashion Footwear, the world’s first fully convertible heel-to-flat shoe, just gave a very unique gift to the teen girls at Durango High School. On Tuesday, the company visited the Las Vegas school and donated 300 pairs of its convertible high heel shoes to students from Nevada nonprofit, Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates (JNG).

It was all in an effort to kicking off the company’s new #GetPashionate charity initiative. Because of the action, Pashion Footwear was able to provide 25 students with new professional shoes that will help jumpstart their future career aspirations.

And an additional 275 pairs of shoes will be dispersed at later dates to other participating Las Vegas high schools.