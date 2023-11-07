LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The highly-anticipated opening of Station Casinos’s newest resort, Durango Casino and Resort, will be delayed, the company said Tuesday.

The Durango Casino and Resort is now set to open on Dec. 5, a release from Station Casinos said Tuesday. The new resort was originally scheduled to open its doors on Nov. 20. No reason was immediately given for the 15-day delay.

According to the release, team members for the resort will be compensated for missed salaries and tips for that period, and guests with reservations for the resort were promised priority booking for future dates or rebooking at a different Station Casinos property.

“We continue to prepare for the scheduled opening of our Durango Resort, which we have now moved to December 5, to ensure a first-class opening of the property,” said the release from Station Casino.

Those with restaurant reservations will be contacted by Station Casinos officials to make accommodations.