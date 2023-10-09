LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Durango Casino and Resort is now accepting reservations for stays arriving Nov. 21, just one day after it is set to open.

Station Casinos’ newest luxury resort, debuting in southwest Las Vegas on Nov. 20, unveiled a first look at its room and suites designed by Dallas-based Looney and Associates. The accommodations are inspired by a modern desert design, with options ranging from top-floor suites to Resort king and queen rooms.

Resort King Interior (Credit: Clint Jenkins/Station Casinos)

Resort King Interior Bathroom (Credit: Clint Jenkins/Station Casinos)

Resort Queen Interior (Credit: Clint Jenkins/Station Casinos)

Resort Queen Bathroom (Credit: Clint Jenkins/Station Casinos)

Durango also offers an array of the following luxurious suites:

2 Executive Suites

10 Salon Suites

10 Parlor Suites

2 Terrace Suites with Patios

3 City Suites

1 Vista Suite with Patio

1 Veranda Suite with Patio

Guests can book through the Durango website, the Sation Casinos app, or by calling 1-800-731-7333.