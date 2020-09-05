Dunkin’ to test checkout-free technology

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Coffee and doughnut chain Dunkin’ is next up to soon pilot a checkout-free experience for its customers.

Dunkin’ plans to test the automated self-service platform called “Shop Anywhere,” in conjunction with MasterCard. It’ll happen at a store to be announced in California in October.

The customer experience features no interaction with a store employee, and no need to scan anything before leaving.

It only requires an opt-in to the automated platform via the Dunkin’ app or kiosk.

Once a code displays on the customers’ phone, they can choose their items at self-serve stations, then leave.

A receipt pops up on a customers’ phone through the store’s app.

A handful of other retailers will also test-run the “Shop Anywhere” platform beginning next month.