Dunkin’ to open first stores on the Las Vegas Strip in April

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dunkin’ is coming to the Las Vegas Strip! The doughnut and coffee chain announced Monday that two new stores — the first locations on the Strip — will open in April at The LINQ Hotel + Experience.

One walk-up store will be located off the Strip-facing side of The LINQ, and the second will be next to the CAESARS FORUM entrance inside on the casino level.

“We are truly excited to bring Dunkin’ to the Las Vegas Strip,” said Greg Novak, local Dunkin’ franchisee. “We want all of our guests who visit The LINQ to run on Dunkin’!”

Each of the 800 square-foot locations will feature Dunkin’s new “Next Generation” store image and will employ about 12 crew members.

The two new Dunkin’ restaurants are owned by a local franchisee network, The NVGRE Group. The group owns and operates 13 existing Dunkin’ locations throughout Nevada and Illinois. They have plans to open five more locations in southern Nevada this year.