Dunkin’ launches bottled iced coffee in Girl Scout Cookie flavors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A collaboration between two companies is bringing coffee and cookies together for an interesting concoction!

The Coca-Cola Company and Dunkin’ are launching ready-to-drink bottled iced coffees in Girl Scout Cookie inspired flavors. This is the first time the Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel, and S’mores flavors many people love will be available in bottles of iced coffee.

The new drinks are available now at retailers nationwide in 13.7 fl oz bottles.

The bottled beverages are made according to Dunkin’ specifications using high-quality Arabica coffee blends with real milk and sugar, a news release stated. Other flavors of Dunkin’ branded bottled Iced Coffee beverages include French Vanilla, Mocha and Original.

To celebrate the new product, a limited number of merchandise boxes will be available to fans for free, while supplies last, beginning at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, March 26, 2021. Dubbed “The Chill Collection,” this exclusive set of Dunkin’ and Girl Scout merchandise includes three bottles of the new Dunkin’ iced coffee in Girl Scout Cookie inspired flavors, a sweatshirt, sweatpants, cozy socks, iced coffee tumbler, ice cube tray and enamel pins. Click HERE to learn more.