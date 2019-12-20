DUI victims’ family offers advice as law enforcement kicks off Joining Forces campaign

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you notice more law enforcement on the roads, you can expect even more over the next few weeks. Agencies such as the Nevada Highway Patrol, Henderson and North Las Vegas are cracking down on drunk drivers with a new campaign kicking off tomorrow.

8 News Now spoke to a family who lost two relatives to a drunk driver and hopes this initiative prevents another loss.

The holidays are a time to make memories with family, but Angela Brown has a memory from this time of year that is much different than most.

“This was a holiday we could celebrate … my final moment with them was celebrating Christmas Eve,” she said. “I remember the day like it was yesterday, getting that call Christmas morning.”

Brown lost her mother, Essie Mae Hale, and grandmother, Etherine Noble, on Christmas Eve five years ago. A drunk driver crashed into their car.

“One decision can change your life forever.”

Law enforcement agencies are working to prevent more tragedies like the one that struck Brown’s family.

“They are out there for a purpose,” she said.

Travis Smaka from NHP said this is all part of the Joining Forces campaign. This weekend, through Jan. 3, expect to see more troopers and officers on Nevada roads looking for drunk drivers.

“Plan ahead, take an Uber, a Lyft or some other type of rideshare program, taxicab, public transportation, so if you are impaired and making poor decisions that important decision has already been made for you,” said Smaka. “You are going to have to get a ride home.”

Funding for the overtime for the patrols came from a state grant.

“I am happy they are beefing up patrols,” Brown expressed. She has a message for drivers this holiday season: “You are going to go out and have a good time; be responsible and be accountable for your decisions.”

From January 1, 2019 to the end of November, there have been 243 fatalities on Nevada roads. Thirty percent of those were alcohol related.