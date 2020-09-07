DUI task force increases efforts to keep drivers safe during holiday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This Labor Day weekend was far from normal here in Las Vegas, but a lot of people did travel this weekend. Nevada public safety departments have ramped up their efforts to keep drivers safe.

As of Monday morning, there have been four deadly crashes across the state. Two in Southern Nevada and two in the Reno area.

In 2019, there were 8 fatal crashes during Labor Day weekend.

Happy #LaborDay! Plan ahead and PLEASE celebrate responsibly. pic.twitter.com/Zb7zokFPbA — Zero Fatalities NV (@DriveSafeNV) September 7, 2020

There was less volume of vehicles on the road but the department saw more deadly crashes, according to the agency.

Many may be headed to the lake or the mountains for a staycation, while others are traveling from neighboring states of California and Arizona.

The Zero Fatalities Nevada Twitter account posted tweets urging all drivers to be safe and smart, not to drive impaired.

We're urging all drivers to be safe and smart this weekend.



Don't drive impaired and be extra cautious while driving on our roads with the increased amount of traffic. #LaborDayWeekend2020 pic.twitter.com/eXcjOncnHv — Zero Fatalities NV (@DriveSafeNV) September 5, 2020

Additional resources will be at and around Lake Mead.

Andrew Bennett with the Nevada Public Safety Department says, in the past, DUI Strike Teams have seen impaired drivers towing their boats on their way home.

“Unfortunately, with it being the end of a very deadly, 100 deadliest days, we need all the help we can get and that starts with you. It’s the responsibility of everybody who plans on traveling, whether it’s on their two feet on the bus or behind the wheel. We need to make sure everyone is watching out for each other the best way they can,” said Bennett.

The Department of Public Safety has partnered with the Lyft rideshare company to offer $1,000 dollars in free rides. You can get five dollars off two rides using the code ‘SAFELDW2020‘.

Enjoy $5 off ✌️@lyft rides with code "SAFELDW2020".



Celebrate responsibly, Nevadans.



*Valid from 8/7 at 12am until 8/8 at 12pm while supplies last* pic.twitter.com/IDPiiXNv6N — Zero Fatalities NV (@DriveSafeNV) September 6, 2020

Bennett says if you notice someone swerving or driving erractically to call *NHP or *647 using bluetooth or after pulling your car over to the shoulder lane to make the call if you are the driver.

Please celebrate responsibly Nevada.