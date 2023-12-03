LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is fighting for her life after colliding with a vehicle being driven by a man suspected of DUI, police said.

The collision occurred Saturday night around 10:25 p.m., on Dean Martin Drive, north of West Tompkins Avenue, police said. There, a Honda van traveling south on Dean Martin Drive and a Toyota subcompact crashed.

First responders transported the Toyota driver, a 22-year-old woman from Las Vegas, to an area hospital for injuries police describe as critical. The driver and passenger of the Honda were also taken to an area hospital on a precautionary basis due to the collision’s severity.

The Honda driver did show signs of impairment, police said, and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The crash remains under LVMPD investigation.