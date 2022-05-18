LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a suspected DUI driver crashed into a truck that had already been involved in a crash on Tropicana Avenue near Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas police said.

The initial minor crash happened Tuesday around 11:36 p.m. and involved a Ford-150 and Toyota Corolla. The 55-year-old driver of the Corolla was standing in front of the truck when a Toyota Camry driven by 23-year-old Serena Mueller hit the rear of the truck causing it to move forward and pin the man between the truck and his Corolla.

According to Metro police, the man suffered critical injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital.

Mueller suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to University Medical Center for treatment. Police said she exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Tropicana reopened to traffic around 6:30 a.m. after being closed for nearly seven hours.