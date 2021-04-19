DUI Strike Team makes 3,000th arrest on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The DUI Strike Team made its 3,000th arrest on Saturday, about two and a half years after the team was created.

The arrest, on Interstate 15 at Russell Road, was a milestone in the team’s progress. The driver faces charges of driving under the influence and driving with an expired registration.

(Courtesy, DUI Strike Team)

The arrest involved the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) and Nevada Highway Patrol’s (NHP) inaugural DUI Strike Team, according to a news release.

“When the DUI Strike Team came to fruition, we had one goal of eliminating impaired driving fatalities in Nevada,” said Office of Traffic Safety Public Information Officer, Andrew Bennett.

“Almost three years later, the DUI Strike Team has been recognized nationally as a best practice in traffic safety. Its impact goes beyond DUIs and beyond the great state of Nevada. We look forward to continuing the fight to eliminate impaired fatalities in Nevada and reaching a goal of Zero Fatalities on our roadways.”

The team was formed on Oct. 24, 2018. Metro police and NHP, in collaboration with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, formed the team with the sole mission of identifying drivers under the influence and eliminating DUI fatalities on Southern Nevada’s roadways. The team has grown to include 10 full-time sworn officers, including six LVMPD officers and four NHP State Troopers, patrolling seven days a week throughout the Valley.

For additional information on the DUI Strike Team, please follow LVMPD Traffic, Nevada Highway Patrol and Zero Fatalities on Twitter.